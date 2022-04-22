India, UK working to conclude free trade agreement by year-end: PM Modi

The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson today witnessed the exchange of agreements between India and the United Kingdom. The two leaders also held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan earlier today. “It is a very auspicious moment in India-UK friendship and two democracies, largest and one of the oldest. I do not think things have ever been so strong and good between India and UK as they are now,” he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Johnson tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting PM Modi. He said the partnership of the two democratic nations is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states.

PM Boris Johnson’s visit to India during ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is historic, said PM Modi.

“India and the UK are working on a Free Trade Agreement. We’ve decided that we will work towards concluding the FTA by the end of this year. Talks were held on the defence sector, trade, climate and energy. Talks were also held in the free, open and rule-based Indo-pacific region,” PM Modi said during a joint statement.

“We expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India’s National Hydrogen Mission. We stressed on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris said his welcome in India made him “feel like Sachin Tendulkar”. The British Prime Minister also lauded PM Modi and called him his “friend”.