    PM Modi to once again celebrate Diwali with soldiers, to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath

    Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. He celebrated the festival with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district twice -- in 2019 and 2021.

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines. On the day of the festival, though, he will be among soldiers, as he has been doing for the last eight years.

    According to reports, PM Modi would first visit Kedarnath where he will perform a puja and assess the ongoing development projects there. The Prime Minister will then pay obeisance at the Badrinath Temple and review the projects taken up under the Badrinath master plan.

    It is reportedly said that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kedarnath on October 21. After visiting the shrine, he will head to Badrinath on the same day.

    On the day of Diwali, October 24, the Prime Minister will celebrate among soldiers. The PM has celebrated Diwali with soldiers every year since he was first elected.

    last week, the district administration had started its preparations for the PM's likely visit to the temples. He is also likely to visit the border village of Maana and interact with the villagers and soldiers.

    Since taking over as prime minister, PM Modi has made it a point to meet troops in a border region on Diwali, starting from a visit to Siachen in 2014. He celebrated the festival with troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district twice -- in 2019 and 2021.

    In 2021, PM Modi met the soldiers and said the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in 2016 signifies India's army's resolve and capabilities and that he himself monitored the operation till the last soldier returned safely after conducting the surgical strike.

    India had conducted the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, across the LoC as a response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Addressing army personnel in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Diwali, PM Modi had pointed out that they were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 6:15 PM IST
