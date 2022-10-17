Supreme Court squashes Kerala's plea against handing over operation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani

The Supreme Court said the question in connection with the ownership of land, on which the airport is situated, would remain open. Senior advocate CU Singh contended before the bench that land on which the airport is situated belonged to the state government, and the state should get preferential rights, and also alleged that RFP was tailor made to suit the Adani group.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected petitions filed by Kerala government and others challenging the state High Court judgment allowing Adani Enterprises to operate, manage and develop the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

A bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said there is no need to interfere with the High Court's decision, since a private entity has been managing the operations of the airport since October 2021.

The top court also declined to entertain the plea filed by Airport Authority Employees Union (AAEU) and others challenging the High Court order. In its order, the bench said, "Considering the fact that the private entity has been in operation since October 2021, we see no reason to interfere."

The Supreme Court, however, said the question in connection with the ownership of land, on which the airport is situated, would remain open. Senior advocate CU Singh contended before the bench that land on which the airport is situated belonged to the state government, and the state should get preferential rights, and also alleged that RFP was tailor made to suit the Adani group.

However, the bench pointed out that the state government did not challenge the RFP conditions, rather participated in the bid.

Earlier, the Kerala government had challenged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) decision to prefer Adani over it for management of the airport. The petitioner argued that this decision was not in public interest and granting concession to Adani was violative of the provisions of the Airports Authority of India Act.

After losing the bid, the Kerala government approached the Kerala High Court, but failed to get a favourable direction, following which they along with AAEU moved the apex court.