    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Saurav Ganguly is likely to be replaced as the BCCI president by World Cup winner Roger Binny. The former India all-rounder is expected to be elected unopposed as the president of the BCCI ahead of the board's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for October 18.

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 3:45 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended her support to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly and made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send him to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

    Speaking to reporters, the west Bengal CM said that Ganguly was an efficient administrator. "But I don't know, for some reason, Amit Shah's son continues on the Indian cricket board (BCCI) but Sourav Ganguly has been removed. What is the intention? We want to know," she added.

    On November 19, 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed BCCI president. The Bengal CM's statement comes amid reports that Ganguly left the BCCI on a sour note.

    She said the only way Ganguly can be compensated for his "removal" is by sending him to the ICC. She made an appeal to PM Modi to ensure that Ganguly is sent to the ICC. "He is being deprived. We are proud of him," she added.

    Reacting on his upcoming exit from the post of the president of the BCCI, the former Indian Cricket captain said "that all have to face rejections" eventually.

    "No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Teldulkar or an Ambani overnight," Ganguly said after attending a function of Bandhan Bank in Delhi.

    Saurav Ganguly is likely to be replaced as the BCCI president by World Cup winner Roger Binny. The former India all-rounder is expected to be elected unopposed as the president of the BCCI ahead of the board's Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for October 18.

