The Indian Army and IIT Hyderabad have operationally deployed On-Site 3D Concrete Printing Technology in Sikkim. Under Project PRABAL, the portable robotic system rapidly constructs bunkers and protective structures validated in ballistic trials.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad under Project PRABAL (Portable Robotic Printer for Printing Bunkers and Accessories), has further advanced defence infrastructure innovation with the operational deployment of On-Site 3D Concrete Printing Technology, a release said The capability, already proven in other operational areas earlier, has now been effectively employed by Trishakti Corps in Sikkim and adjoining forward locations.

Deployment and Technology Specifications

The indigenous Robotic 3D Concrete Printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain. Designed for forward-area deployment, it enables the quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts, and protective structures. The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.

Operational Advantages and Enhanced Readiness

According to the release, 3D concrete printing provides major operational advantages, including customised designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, improved quality control, efficient use of local materials and rapid construction in tactically acceptable timelines. It also supports terrain-specific designs and advanced camouflage needs.

The continued adoption of on-site 3D printing represents a significant leap in the Army's engineering and operational readiness, enabling fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development in challenging environments. (ANI)