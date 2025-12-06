IndiGo's nationwide flight operations faced major disruptions, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Jammu Airport witnessed deserted scenes due to multiple cancellations, with similar chaos reported from Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and other major hubs.

The nationwide disruption of IndiGo's flight operations intensified on Saturday, leaving passengers stranded and airports facing unprecedented delays. Jammu Airport, in particular, witnessed a deserted scene as several of the airline's services were cancelled throughout the day, causing confusion and frustration among travellers. Airport officials confirmed that multiple IndiGo departures and arrivals were cancelled during the day, adding to the ongoing disruption already being reported across other major airports in the country.

Passengers Stranded Amidst Confusion

Passengers said they had been waiting for hours without any clear communication from the airline staff regarding rescheduled flights. "I had come here to drop off my aunt. She is travelling from Jammu to Delhi. We have been struggling since yesterday, but we do not know the status...When she had come here from Delhi, she was stuck there for 12 hours. This is such a big airline, but their conduct is so unprofessional," Kashish told ANI.

Similar scenes were observed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh, where travellers expressed their frustration over repeated cancellations and a lack of information. "My flight was cancelled on the 3rd, 4th and 5th. It is now scheduled for 2.30 pm today. I have been coming here with my bags for 3 days now. I came here to ask them today if I should bring my bags and if the flight is leaving. They are telling me that the flight will indeed take off. So, I am going to the hotel to get my bags," Karan said.

Additionally, in Rajasthan, long queues were seen at the international airport as delays and cancellations continued. Passenger Bhojraj Jain, who was returning from a wedding, said his flight from Bagdogra was cancelled twice within 24 hours. "I am coming here from Bagdogra-Siliguri. I had come here on a wedding...After the wedding, we were scheduled to fly back on an IndiGo flight yesterday but it got cancelled and this morning we received an update that the flight will indeed fly out but then we came to know that the flight stands cancelled...We are not receiving any accommodation or updates," Jain told ANI.

Widespread Cancellations Across Major Airports

According to airport data accessed on Saturday, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo. Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations. Meanwhile, at Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled. As of 0900 hrs, the airport recorded 22 departures and 14 arrivals as actual movements.

The ongoing disruption has left thousands of passengers stranded across India, highlighting the operational challenges faced by one of the country's largest airlines. Passengers have urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience. (ANI)