PM Narendra Modi, in a meeting with Jal Shakti Ministers from BJP-ruled states, stressed the need to ensure government scheme benefits reach the last person. He urged for effective grassroots implementation and for states to learn from each other's success.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Jal Shakti Ministers from BJP-ruled states, emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in society. According to sources, the Prime Minister told the ministers that effective implementation of welfare and development schemes at the grassroots level should remain a priority. He stressed that the objective should be to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out of government schemes.

Prime Minister Modi also encouraged states to learn from each other's successful initiatives and best practices. He said that if a particular scheme or model is delivering good results in one state, other states should study it and consider implementing similar practices according to their own requirements.

Focus on Jal Shakti Ministry Scheme Implementation

The meeting also focused on reviewing the implementation of various schemes and programmes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. The performance and progress of these initiatives were discussed, with an emphasis on improving delivery mechanisms and ensuring that the intended benefits reach people effectively.

Part of Broader Monitoring Approach

Sources added that the review of the Jal Shakti Ministry's schemes is part of a broader approach to closely monitor the implementation of government programmes. Similar reviews of the work of other departments and ministries are expected to be undertaken in the future. The focus of these reviews will be on strengthening implementation, identifying gaps, sharing best practices among states and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the common people in a more effective and efficient manner. (ANI)