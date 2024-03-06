PM Modi meets women survivors from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the women survivors of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali village of West Bengal. They narrated his ordeal and PM Modi patiently listened to him like a father figure, sources added.

Five women from Sandeshkhali met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal on Wednesday and alleged that suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan's threats continued against them.

“They put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that PM understood their pain,” sources added. This meeting was a part of the BJP's Suryagni program and underscores the party's commitment to women's empowerment.

The meeting took place after Modi addressed a public rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is location.

North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali village has been in the news recently when a number of women said that Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates had sexually assaulted them. The 40-year-old TMC leader, who his fans refer to as "Bhai," was taken into custody last week.

Prime Minister Modi has criticized Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali before his rally in Barasat. He said, "It's shameful what transpired at Sandeshkhali. The TMC administration is making an effort to shield the culprit. But the Supreme Court and the High Court have both delivered a blow to them."

He had declared that "the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal." Adding that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state, the Prime Minister said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame.

"TMC leaders are abusing the sisters and daughters of low-income, Dalit, and tribal households in a number of locations. Bengali women and women across are furious. The TMC would be completely destroyed throughout the state of West Bengal by this Sandeshkhali cyclone," Modi added.