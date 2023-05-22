PM Modi honoured in Fiji and PNG; Here are other awards he received over the years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred Fiji's highest honour, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, in recognition of his global leadership. Here are other awards he received over the years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred the country’s highest award, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, in recognition of his global leadership. Fiji’s Prime Minster Sitiveni Rabuka presented PM Modi with a medallion for the title when the two leaders met in Papua New Guinea.

"This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations," Prime Minister Modi remarked while receiving Fiji's highest distinction.

In addition, Papua New Guinea conferred the Prime Minister the Companion of the Order of Logohu for promoting the unification of the Pacific Island nations and leading the "Global South" cause.

Very few non-residents of Papua New Guinea have received this award.

Here are other awards PM Modi received over the years:

In 2016, PM Modi received 'Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud' (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries). He also received 'State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan' (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) in the same year.

In 2018, 'Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award' (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) was conferred.

In 2019, 'Order of Zayed Award' (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates), 'Order of St. Andrew award' (highest civilian honor of Russia), 'Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin' (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries); and 'King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' (this Bahrain Order – First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) was conferred.

In 2020, 'Legion of Merit by the US Government' (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements) was awarded to PM Modi.

Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021.

Apart from the countries, awards were conferred by organisations/foundations as well.

In 2018, 'Seoul Peace Prize' (awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace), and 'Champions of The Earth Award' (UN’s highest environmental honor) was awarded.

Global Goalkeeper’ Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was given in 2019.

In 2021, Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (award recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment) was conferred.