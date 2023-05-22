Millets key ingredient in lunch hosted by PM Modi for leaders of India-Pacific Islands

FIPIC Summit: The menu at the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation included Millet and Vegetable Soup, Millet Biryani and Rajasthani Ragi Gatta Curry.

Millets found a prominent place at the lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation.

The menu included Millet and Vegetable Soup, Millet Biryani and Rajasthani Ragi Gatta Curry.

Millets are one of the oldest foods known to mankind. Small-seeded and hardy, these crops can grow on arid lands with minimal inputs and are resilient to changes in climate. They are, therefore, an ideal solution for countries to increase self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported cereal grain.

Millets, which are rich in proteins, antioxidants, minerals and other nutrients, help to lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

The types of millets commonly grown in India include Jowar (Sorghum), Bajra (pearl millet), Ragi (finger millet), Jhangora (barnyard millet), Barri (proso or common millet), Kangni (foxtail millet) and Kodra (kodo millet).

Due to their short growing season, millets can develop from seeds to ready-to-harvest crops in short periods. If stored properly, millets can keep well for two years or beyond.

Here are some of the potential health benefits of millet:

Nutrient-rich: Millet is packed with essential nutrients, including carbohydrates, dietary fiber, protein, and an array of vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, copper, manganese, and B vitamins (niacin, thiamin, and riboflavin). It provides a good balance of macronutrients and micronutrients necessary for overall health.

Gluten-free: Millet is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable grain alternative for individuals with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or those following a gluten-free diet. It can be used as a substitute for wheat, barley, and rye in various recipes.

Digestive health: The dietary fibre content in millet promotes healthy digestion and aids in preventing constipation. It can help regulate bowel movements, maintain bowel regularity, and support a healthy gut microbiome.

Heart health: Millet is considered heart-healthy due to its high fibre content, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the presence of magnesium in millet contributes to heart health by relaxing blood vessels, promoting proper blood flow, and maintaining normal blood pressure.

Blood sugar control: Millet has a low glycemic index, which means it is digested and absorbed slowly, resulting in a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This characteristic makes it suitable for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to manage blood sugar levels.

Weight management: The fibre and protein content in millet can contribute to increased satiety and reduced hunger cravings. Including millet in your diet may help you feel fuller for longer, potentially supporting weight management or weight loss goals.

Antioxidant properties: Millet contains various antioxidants, such as phenolic compounds, lignans, and flavonoids. These antioxidants help protect the body against oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.