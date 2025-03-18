What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

As NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore prepare to return to Earth after an incredible nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station, we delve into the profound effects of long-term space travel on the human body. From muscle and bone loss to vision impairment and fluid redistribution, extended exposure to microgravity presents unique challenges for astronauts. In this video, we explore the physiological changes that occur during such missions and how astronauts like Sunita and Butch will need to rehabilitate upon their return. Watch.