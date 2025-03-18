'Chhava ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb...': CM Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence "well-planned"

Read Full Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur "looks like a well-planned attack". He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state.

"In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt...It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands," Fadnavis said while addressing the legislative assembly.

Apprising about the injuries sustained by police personnel, he stated that attacks on police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in violence. He said that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sustained injuries, and one DCP was attacked with an axe.

"Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU," Fadnavis said, adding, "11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter."

"We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots - some specified houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked by an Axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attack on police will not be tolerated," he added.

Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people's anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"The Chhava movie has ignited people's anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion," the Maharashtra CM said.

"Complaint of Muslim delegation was received by police, and it was taking action," he added.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition in Maharashtra came face to face in the assembly premises on Tuesday morning with MLAs from both sides seen raising slogans against each other.

While Shiv Sena leaders protested seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, the opposition labelled the "riots a success of the government".

The opposition said that the situation in Maharashtra was worsening due to statements made by some ministers in the Mahayuti government.

However, MLAs from the ruling alliance accused some people of glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Earlier today, BJP MLA Pravin Datke reached the violence-hit area of Hansapuri this morning and asserted that violence seemed to be "pre-planned". He said that the vandalisation of shops and stalls and the destruction of cameras were indicative of the same.

"This is all a pre-planned matter. If there were two shops each of Muslims and Hindus, only the latter was affected. There's a (roadside) stall that belongs to a Muslim. Nothing happened to it. However, another stall that belonged to an elderly lady was damaged. The cameras were destroyed. It indicates that this thing was planned," Datke told ANI.

Questioning the delay, the BJP MLA slammed the police administration for not standing with the citizens. Datke suspected that a large part of the mob came outside (from the other neighbourhoods).

"I have to say that the Police were not standing with the Hindu citizens here. I don't know the reason behind it. A large part of the mob came from the outside...If the Police don't take action, the Hindus will be forced to take the next step. This is all I want to say," the MLA from Nagpur Central said.

A curfew has been imposed in multiple areas of Nagpur city under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) following tensions over the demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave, read an official Maharashtra police notification. According to the official order issued by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, the restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

The curfew applies to police station limits in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

