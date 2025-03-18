PM Modi's heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams as world awaits return, "Looking forward to seeing you in India"

Read Full Article

As the whole world waits, with abated breath, for the safe return of Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, expressing pride in her achievements and extending best wishes for her ongoing space mission.

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you remain close to our hearts,” PM Modi said in his heartfelt letter sent to Sunita Williams through astronaut Mike Massimino, reflecting the pride of 1.4 billion Indians.

A few days ago, PM Modi met Massimino at an event and requested that this letter from him and the people of India must reach her. Wishing her strength and a safe return, the PM reaffirmed India’s deep bond with its illustrious daughter.

Sunita Williams, in turn, touched by the gesture, expressed her gratitude to PM Modi and India.

In the letter, PM Modi conveyed greetings on behalf of the people of India, highlighting how 1.4 billion Indians take great pride in her perseverance and fortitude. He mentioned a conversation with former astronaut Mike Massimino, where her contributions were discussed with admiration.

The Prime Minister also recalled inquiring about her well-being during his meetings with former US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He assured her that, despite being thousands of miles away, she remains close to the hearts of Indians, who are praying for her good health and success.

Modi further acknowledged Williams' family, mentioning Bonnie Pandya and recalling his meeting with her late father, Deepakbhai, during his 2016 visit to the US. He expressed eagerness to welcome her to India upon her return, calling her one of the country’s "most illustrious daughters."

The letter concluded with warm regards to her husband, Michael Williams, and fellow astronaut Barry Wilmore, wishing them a safe return.

