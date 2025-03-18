The spiritual essence of Kerala Temple Murals and Traditional Architecture

Kerala, often referred to as “God’s Own Country,” holds a treasure trove of spiritual expression through its ancient art and architecture. From intricately designed temple structures to the vibrant, detailed murals that adorn their walls, Kerala’s temples are not just places of worship but also profound embodiments of spiritual philosophy, mythology, and cultural ethos.
 

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 18, 2025, 3:56 PM IST

Kerala Murals: Paintings That Speak of the Divine

Kerala mural art is one of the finest examples of Indian wall paintings. These murals, typically painted on temple walls, narrate stories from sacred Hindu texts like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Bhagavata Purana. Crafted using natural pigments and vegetable dyes, these paintings follow strict traditional canons and iconography.

Themes and Symbolism

The murals depict gods, goddesses, celestial beings, and mythological scenes, often in vibrant red, ochre, green, and black hues.

Lord Krishna’s childhood stories, episodes from the Ramayana, and manifestations of Lord Shiva frequently grace these walls.

Each figure, color, and design element conveys specific spiritual meanings. For instance:

* Red hues symbolize valor and action.
* Green stands for balance and life.
* Blue represents divine nature, often used for deities like Krishna and Vishnu

Kerala temple murals are strategically placed in sanctified spaces like sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) and mandapams (prayer halls). They are believed to radiate divine energy and inspire spiritual awakening in the devotee.

article_image2

Temple Architecture: The Sacred Geometry

Kerala’s temple architecture follows the Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian science of architecture, which aligns the temple’s layout with cosmic principles to maximize spiritual energy.

Unique Features

1. Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum): Usually square or circular, it represents the womb chamber, symbolizing the universe’s center.

2. Namaskara Mandapam: A square hall where devotees prostrate, reflecting their humility before the divine.

3. Chuttambalam: An enclosed courtyard, providing a space for circumambulation, symbolizing the cyclical nature of life and karma.

4. The dhwaja stambham (flagpole) is often aligned with the sanctum, believed to be an axis connecting earth to heaven.


article_image3

Material and Style

Temples are constructed primarily with laterite stone, granite, wood, and bronze. Sloping tiled roofs, wooden carvings, and brass lamps are distinctive features. This architecture respects Kerala’s monsoon climate while maintaining spiritual sanctity.

Carvings and Sculptures

Wooden and stone carvings on temple walls, ceilings, and pillars often depict scenes from mythology. These are not mere decorations but spiritual narratives encouraging contemplation and devotion.

article_image4

Spiritual significance

Together, Kerala’s murals and temple architecture create an immersive environment where art transcends aesthetics and becomes a medium for spiritual experience. Walking into a Kerala temple is like stepping into a space where the physical and metaphysical worlds merge.

The entire structure, from its foundation to its peak, is considered a manifestation of the human body (microcosm) and the universe (macrocosm). The devotee, while circumambulating the temple or viewing the murals, is believed to be on a journey of self-realization.

Also Read: Kerala's Theyyam: North Malabar's ancient ritual that brings Gods to Life

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness anr

Kerala: Chottanikkara Devi temple and the tradition of healing illness

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof vkp

Harvard astrophysicist Willie Soon argues God is 'real', cites scientific phenomena as proof

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of one of the worlds largest gathering of women devotees anr

Attukal Pongala 2025: Know date, time, significance of world's largest gathering of women devotees

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition anr

Why do devotees donate hair at Tirupati Balaji temple? The story behind the tradition

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Know significance, spiritual benefits, fasting rules, story and more anr

Amalaki Ekadashi 2025: Know significance, spiritual benefits, fasting rules, story and more

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar HRD

IPL 2025: RCB unveil new jersey; Virat Kohli praises new captain Rajat Patidar

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know NTI

Allu Arjun to play villain in Shah Rukh Khan's big movie? Here's what we know

Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties dmn

BREAKING: Kremlin confirms Putin-Trump call on Tuesday, focus on Ukrain-Russia conflict and US ties

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH) shk

Cat or dog meat used to make chicken momo in Mohali? SHOCKING video shows unhygienic fast-food unit (WATCH)

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants MEG

Gardening tips: 8 ways to care for indoor croton plants

Recent Videos

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad Requests People of Maharashtra to Maintain Peace | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Sunita Williams' Shocking Health Transformation After Space Mission

Video Icon
What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

What Happens to the Human Body After 9 Months in Space? Sunita Williams' Return to Earth

Video Icon
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Video Icon