Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 18, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

The much-awaited 'Kingdom' teaser is finally here, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a powerful role. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises intense action, gripping drama, and an epic battle for power. With Anirudh Ravichander’s electrifying background score and voiceovers by NTR Jr., Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor, the teaser has taken fans by storm. Releasing on May 30, 2025, this seems like a must-watch film for Deverakonda's fans.

