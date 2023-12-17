PM Modi's convoy gives way to ambulance during Varanasi roadshow (WATCH)

PM Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today (December 17). PM Modi will unveil and inaugurate 37 projects totaling over Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal during his two-day visit to Varanasi. In addition, he will flag off the new train that runs from Kanyakumari to Varanasi and open Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 from Namo Ghat.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, for a two-day tour aimed at launching 37 projects costing over Rs 19,000 crore for the region's development. It includes projects on roads and bridges, health and education, police welfare, smart city and urban development projects, railways, and airports. After his arrival in Varanasi, the cavalcade of the prime minister was showered with flower petals by people as it left the airport.

PM Modi will introduce the second iteration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at Namo Ghat on the first day of his visit to Varanasi. He will launch the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which will run between Varanasi and Kanyakumari, at the ceremony.

Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi are among the destinations that 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to visit during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which takes place from December 17–31, as per an official release.

There will also be an exhibition featuring the diverse range of artwork, music, handlooms, handicrafts, food, and other unique goods from Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

Lectures on literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, theatre, yoga, and Ayurveda will all be covered during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam. There are also seminars scheduled on edutech, innovation, commerce, knowledge sharing, and next-generation technology.