    'Historic': PM Modi calls SC verdict on Article 370 a beacon of hope; one that fortifies very essence of unity

    Article 370 verdict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict. Calling it 'historic', he wrote: "The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India."

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 to be “historic”.  Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Today's Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019...'

    "I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370," he added.

    Also Read | Article 370 verdict: Supreme Court upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory

    In a massive verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the central government's decision to revoke Article 370 and divide the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. The announcement, made on August 5, 2019, involved the withdrawal of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, resulting in the creation of two separate union territories.

    The Supreme Court on Monday directed Election Commission to hold polls in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and also directed that steps be taken to restore statehood as soon as possible.

    The five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, delivered the judgment.

     

    Article 370 verdict: SC asks Election Commission to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
