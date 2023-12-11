Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Article 370 verdict: SC asks Election Commission to hold elections in J&K by September 30, 2024

    The Supreme Court ruled on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir constitutionally valid and directed the Election Commission of India to hold elections to the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by September 30, 2024.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir constitutionally valid and asked the Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

    While delivering the verdict, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, “We direct that steps shall be taken so that elections are held in legislative assembly of J&K by September 2024 and statehood shall be restored as soon as possible."

    The Supreme Court said a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had an unanimous verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) stated that the Centre's every move cannot be challenged. He said that the court could not judge on the legality of the government decision since Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India.

    Also Read | Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 in landmark verdict

    The top court said that Article 370 is a temporary provision and to serve as an interim process. It said that Jammu and Kashmir doesn’t hold internal sovereignty. "The deal by Maharaja Hari Singh said the Indian Constitution is final. Jammu and Kashmir had no sovereignty when it joined India,"

    The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370, which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud delivered the verdict. The bench also comprised of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gawai and Surya Kant.

    The Supreme Court began hearing pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 from August 2, 2023 and the court reserved its verdict in the matter on September 5.

     

    Article 370 was temporary; J&K does not have internal sovereignty: 14 observations of SC Constitution Bench

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
