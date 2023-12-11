Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Article 370 verdict: Supreme Court upholds reorganisation of Ladakh as Union Territory

    Details awaited.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (December 11) delivered a judgment, affirming the reorganization of Ladakh as a Union Territory. In addition, the court directed the central government to conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024, and reinstate statehood at the earliest.

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices Gavai and Surya Kant, authored the judgment, asserting that Article 370 of the Constitution was a temporary provision and validated the president's authority to revoke it. He emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir does not possess internal sovereignty distinct from other states in the country, stating that all provisions of the Indian Constitution can be applied to it.

    "We hold the exercise of presidential power to issue constitutional order abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution as valid," the CJI said.

    Highlighting the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India, the Chief Justice pointed to the significance of Articles 1 and 370 while delivering the judgment.

    This decision comes after the Central government, on August 5, 2019, announced the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, subsequently dividing the region into two union territories.

    Following a comprehensive 16-day hearing, the apex court reserved its judgment on September 5. Throughout the legal proceedings, the central government defended its decision, asserting that there was no constitutional irregularity in revoking Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
