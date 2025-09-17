On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, BJP launched a 15-day Seva Parv digital volunteering campaign on the NaMo App, encouraging citizens to participate in service activities, share wishes, and explore Modi’s inspiring life journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, September 17, and to mark this important occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a special 15-day digital volunteering initiative called Seva Parv 2025 on the NaMo App. This campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, is designed to honour PM Modi's lifelong dedication to the spirit of 'seva' (service).

The Seva Parv 2025 campaign invites citizens from across India to join in acts of service, discover inspiring aspects of PM Modi's life, and share heartfelt birthday wishes. Based on his guiding principle, 'Seva hi sankalp, rashtrapratham hi prerna' (Service is the resolution, nation first is the inspiration), the campaign reflects PM Modi's belief in service as a path to nation-building.

All you need to know about Seva Parv

Seva Parv 2025 offers a variety of interactive experiences directly on the NaMo App, enabling citizens to participate in digital volunteering activities in a simple and meaningful way. These include quizzes, virtual exhibitions, photo challenges, and digital tools that encourage active participation in public service while learning about the Prime Minister’s journey.

As per an official press release, the initiative consists of nine interactive activities where users can contribute through service, learning, and sharing. Key features include:

Sabka Saath, Sabki Seva: Participants can choose from 15 predefined service activities such as planting a tree under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, donating blood, participating in the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, and more. Citizens are encouraged to upload selfies while performing these acts of service on the NaMo App. These selfies not only document individual contributions but also appear on the Seva Leaderboard. The most active users are awarded a personalized certificate of recognition.

Virtual Exhibition - Modi Milestones: A special virtual exhibition titled “Prime Minister Modi – Seva hi Sankalp, Rashtrapratham hi Prerna” lets users explore important milestones in PM Modi’s life. Interactive panels, videos, and a ‘selfie with PM’ photobooth allow citizens to take selfies with inspiring backdrops from PM Modi’s life. The exhibition covers Modi’s journey from childhood to political leadership and is designed for easy reading, downloading, and sharing.

AI Shubhkamna Reel: This feature uses AI technology to help users create personalized birthday wishes for the Prime Minister. By simply providing details like their name, profession, and the government schemes they have benefited from, users receive a custom-made video greeting with AI-generated audio and script, ready to share on social media.

Discover Your Modi Trait: A fun and interactive activity, this quiz invites users to answer a few simple questions and discover which of PM Modi’s qualities they share. At the end of the quiz, participants receive a personalized trait card highlighting their shared strength.

Know Your NaMo Quiz: This quiz tests participants’ knowledge of PM Modi’s life and political journey. It consists of 10 questions, and users can retake it until they achieve a perfect score of 10 out of 10. Upon completion, participants can download a certificate.

Main Bhi Modi - Selfie Collage: Under this symbolic activity, participants upload selfies while performing seva. All the selfies are combined into a large collage portrait of PM Modi, representing the collective spirit of service across the nation.

NaMo Book Collection: A curated collection of books detailing PM Modi’s life, achievements, and leadership journey is available through the NaMo App. Users can order these books for personal reading or send them as gifts to friends and family.

NaMo Merchandise: Participants can buy merchandise like T-shirts, caps, and mugs featuring fresh and inspiring slogans related to PM Modi. This allows supporters to carry a part of the campaign with them.

World Wishes PM Modi: A special section of the app showcases birthday greetings from world leaders, dignitaries and international personalities in real-time. This highlights PM Modi's growing global stature and offers a unique platform for citizens to view global wishes and share them across social media.

Significance of the initiative

Seva Parv 2025 is more than just a birthday celebration. It is designed to reflect Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on “nation first” values and collective service as the foundation of progress. Through this campaign, the BJP aims to engage every citizen in meaningful service activities while offering interactive ways to learn about the Prime Minister’s life and vision.

The initiative is particularly timely as India moves toward celebrating its development milestones and gearing up for the next phase of national growth. Seva Parv 2025 reflects a call for active participation from every citizen, especially the youth, in contributing to social causes and nation-building efforts.

Prime Minister Modi’s belief that 'service is the highest duty of a citizen' has been at the heart of this initiative. The campaign encourages individuals to live by this ideal, participate in service activities, and strengthen their bond with the country.

As PM Narendra Modi celebrates his 75th birthday, Seva Parv 2025 stands as a unique digital tribute that merges technology, service, and patriotism. It provides a platform for citizens to contribute, learn, and celebrate the legacy of one of India’s most influential leaders in an easy, creative, and engaging way.