Narendra Modi Turns 75: A Look at the Prime Minister’s Inspiring Fitness Routine
PM Narendra Modi turns 75, yet his fitness and energy remain unmatched. Through yoga, clean eating, and mindful living, he continues to inspire millions with his disciplined approach to health and wellness.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
PM Modi’s Fitness Mantra
On September 17, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75, yet his energy and fitness continue to inspire millions. Even at 73, the nation watched in awe as he maintained a lifestyle marked by discipline, self-care, and mindfulness, qualities that form the backbone of his fitness journey.
Yoga: The Foundation of His Wellness Routine
PM Modi is not just a global advocate of yoga; it’s a core part of his daily life. His morning routine often includes asanas such as Vajrasana, Setu Bandhasana, Bhujangasana, and Uttanpadasana, which are known to improve flexibility, digestion, and core strength. He credits yoga for keeping both his body and mind balanced.
Active Living: Walking, Cycling & Simplicity
Despite a demanding schedule, PM Modi ensures he stays physically active. From brisk walking in the garden to cycling during early hours, he believes that movement is medicine, especially as one ages. His preference for walking meetings also encourages others to adopt a more mobile lifestyle.
Mental Wellness: Meditation and Chanting
Spiritual practices are integral to his fitness. Modi is often seen meditating and chanting at various locations. This, he says, removes negativity and boosts mental clarity, reducing stress and promoting peace of mind.
Nutrition: Khichdi, Turmeric & Ghee
When it comes to diet, Modi keeps it simple. In a conversation with nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, he shared his daily turmeric intake for immunity. His go-to meal? A light bowl of khichdi, rich in protein, carbs, and ghee — a wholesome comfort food rooted in Ayurveda.