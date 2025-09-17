Image Credit : Getty

Narendra Modi has no debt. His main source of income is his salary as Prime Minister and interest on money deposited in the bank.

Narendra Modi gets a salary of Rs 1.66 lakh every month for performing his duties as the Prime Minister. Apart from this, he also gets a good amount of money in the form of allowances. These include parliamentary allowance (Rs 45,000), expense allowance (Rs 3000) and daily allowance (Rs 2000).