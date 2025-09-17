Narendra Modi Net Worth: Indian PM is billionaire without owning house, land; Here's how
Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have a car, house or land. He has assets worth more than three crore rupees. His source of income is salary and interest on money deposited in the bank. The PM has no debt
Narendra Modi Turns 75
PM Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: 17 September is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a lot of discussion about the wealth of Narendra Modi, who has been holding the reins of power in the country as PM since 2014. PM Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a long time and is now the Prime Minister, does not have his own car. He does not even have his own house and land.
Narendra Modi has assets worth more than Rs 3 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had filed an affidavit during the Lok Sabha elections held in 2024. He had told that he has assets worth more than Rs 3 crore 2 lakh.
How much did PM Modi earn from 2018 to 2023
Financial Year Income in Rupees
2022-2023 --- 23,56,080
2021-2022 --- 15,41,870
2020-2021 --- 17,07,930
2019-2020 --- 17,20,760
2018-2019 --- 11,14,230
Most of PM Modi's money is deposited in the bank
Narendra Modi has deposited Rs 2,86,40,642 in SBI. This gives him a good income in the form of interest. The PM does not have any bonds. He has not invested money in the stock market. The PM has more than Rs 9 lakh deposited in NSS. Narendra Modi has not taken life insurance from LIC or any other company.
Narendra Modi does not have a car
PM Modi does not have a car. He has not given any loan to anyone. Talking about jewellery, he has four gold rings. Their value in 2024 is said to be Rs 2,67,750.
PM Modi does not have any immovable property
Be it a politician or a businessman, a large part of his wealth is in the form of real property in most cases, but Narendra Modi is different. He does not have immovable property worth even a rupee. Narendra Modi is landless. He does not own any land, whether agricultural or commercial. Narendra Modi does not even own a house.
Narendra Modi gets a salary of 1.66 lakh rupees every month
Narendra Modi has no debt. His main source of income is his salary as Prime Minister and interest on money deposited in the bank.
Narendra Modi gets a salary of Rs 1.66 lakh every month for performing his duties as the Prime Minister. Apart from this, he also gets a good amount of money in the form of allowances. These include parliamentary allowance (Rs 45,000), expense allowance (Rs 3000) and daily allowance (Rs 2000).