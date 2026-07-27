Senior journalist Kapil Raut, who was heckled by Gen Z protesters during a live broadcast from a CJP demonstration in Mumbai, has forgiven the students. Following the viral incident, Raut urged the students not to feel guilty, leading to a reconciliation and apologies from the protesters.

Senior journalist Kapil Raut, who was heckled by a group of Gen Z protesters during live reporting from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration venue in Mumbai, has forgiven the students for their actions.

Certain parts in Mumbai, including Shivaji Park in Dadar, became major focal points of tension as demonstrators gathered to voice their anger and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG paper leaks and the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of CBSE examination results.

Amid the student-led protests across the city, a senior journalist, Kapil Raut, was subjected to intense mocking and trolling live on air, calling him a ‘loser’. Instead of getting angry, he chose to remain calm, handle the disruption professionally, and later extend a message of empathy to the young protesters.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Targets Gen Z for Viral Reels During CJP Protest: 'Who Is Raising Them?'

‘Don’t Carry Any Guilt’

After the video of Kapil Raut went viral on social media, wherein the veteran journalist was seen maintaining his composure while being surrounded by slogan-shouting students, he addressed the incident directly, telling the students not to burden themselves with regret or guilt over what had transpired.

In collaboration with the CJP social media team, Kapil urged the students not to blame themselves for the incident, saying that it was only a moment and that no one was at fault. He praised the protesters for raising their voices and congratulated them, stating that every student was like his own.

“Please don't carry any guilt. What happened was only an incident. The students have earned their victory; they have won. Congratulations to all the students, to all those who stood in the protest," the senior journalist said.

“What Gen Z is doing is inspiring; all I want to say is that do not carry any guilt. Whatever happened was an accident, and it's okay. There is one thing I want to say to all my students: please don't carry any guilt. What happened was only an incident. Every student is my own, and no one is to blame," he added.

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A group of Gen Z protestors met Kapil Raut personally to apologise and express sincere regret for their actions, shaking hands and even hugging the veteran journalist as the protests drew to a peaceful close. Though the demonstrators were initially hesitant to approach him given how heated the live broadcast had become, Raut's gracious public reaction completely eased the tension and paved the way for a heartfelt reconciliation.

CJP Protests Called Off After Pradhan’s Resignation

Cockroach Janata Party-led protests across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, were officially called off following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday, July 25, bringing a major conclusion to weeks of intense student-led demonstrations over examination irregularities.

The protests, which began on June 6 at Jantar Mantar, quickly snowballed into a nationwide movement as hundreds of thousands of students took to the streets demanding systemic accountability and immediate reforms. In Delhi, the protesters were subjected to police action during the agitation, with several students facing legal cases and detention during the course of the movement.

Eventually, the protests were called off after CJP leaders, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, met with the union ministers, Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda, submitting the demands formalizing the resolution and officially ending the nationwide demonstrations.

Apart from Pradhan’s resignation, the CJP demanded withdrawal of the FIRs against the students and release of detained protesters, along with a transparent investigation into the alleged examination irregularities. The students described the conclusion of the protests as a victory for their movement and called for continued reforms in the education system.

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