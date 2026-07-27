Delhi creator Abhinav Bisht lost his 635k follower Instagram account without warning. He launched a new profile and gained 130k followers within hours.

A Delhi-based content creator who gained over 635,000 followers for his videos from the Jantar Mantar protests lost his Instagram account without warning and has now started fresh, regaining nearly 130,000 followers within hours of launching a new profile.

Abhinav Bisht, who became an overnight sensation for his coverage of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, saw his Instagram account suspended on July 26. The suspension came without prior notice, locking him out of one of the platform's fastest-growing profiles.

The Rise and Fall of an Account

Bisht's following surged from approximately 5,000 to over 635,000 within days as his candid, humorous videos from the protest site went viral. Unlike other creators who focused on speeches and political commentary, Bisht used trending Instagram Reels and TikTok-inspired formats to capture candid moments from the demonstrations.

The protests, which began over the NEET exam paper leak, grew into a larger movement demanding transparency in competitive exams. The movement gained further attention following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Bisht's style resonated with younger audiences, with several of his videos reaching millions of views.

However, the rapid rise came to an abrupt halt while he was livestreaming on YouTube. Bisht realised his Instagram account had been suspended. According to him, Meta provided no prior intimation or warning. The suspension immediately locked him out of the account.

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Fresh Start and Swift Recovery

On the morning of July 27, Bisht launched a new Instagram account. In his first Reel, he told followers he still had no explanation for the suspension and urged them to help recover the original profile by spreading the word.

He also shared a screen recording of the notice issued by Instagram. The message informed him that he could appeal the decision and warned that the account would be permanently disabled if no appeal was submitted within 180 days.

Bisht has since started reposting the same protest videos that initially fuelled his rise. The response has been swift. Within hours of creating the new profile, it had already gained close to 130,000 followers, with thousands of users returning to support the creator.