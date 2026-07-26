NDMC conducted a midnight cleanliness drive at Jantar Mantar after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called off its protest. The agitation ended following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET issue.

NDMC Cleans Jantar Mantar After Protest Ends

Clearance and cleanliness work is underway at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar late Saturday night, after the party called off its agitation following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) conducted a midnight cleanliness drive at Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas after protesters vacated the site.

Sanitation workers carried out cleaning and clearance work at the protest site and surrounding roads. NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that officers and sanitation teams were on the streets to ensure the area was cleaned and restored. "All the NDMC officers are out on the streets. The protest has ended, and people have almost left. By morning, we believe we will clean this entire area--Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg, Jai Singh Marg, the CP area," Chahal told ANI. "We have a sanitation team and a washing team. We learn from the Prime Minister that we must fulfil our responsibility and accountability. Whenever we are given any responsibility, and it's our responsibility to keep the city clean, hygienic, and tidy, we have to go down to ground zero ourselves and monitor everything and keep it in order," he added.

Why The CJP Protest Was Called Off

The CJP called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar on Friday in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government on its demands.

The development came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister following over a month-long protest, including the CJP's agitation at Jantar Mantar and a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk. The CJP said the Central government had agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across the country.

Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had considered and accepted the demands raised during talks on reforms in the examination system and other issues related to the protests. He also said the government would carefully examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions.

New Education Minister Appointed

Following Pradhan's resignation, newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said he would fulfil the responsibility with "complete humility and responsibility." Joshi was given the additional charge of the Education Ministry after President Droupadi Murmu accepted Pradhan's resignation.

Delhi Metro Services Return to Normal

Meanwhile, all stations of the Delhi Metro network were opened for passenger services after the CJP called off its agitation, ending days of security restrictions and staggered closures at 18 key central Delhi stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that both entry and exit gates at all stations were open for passengers.

(ANI)