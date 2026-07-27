Kangana Ranaut scathingly slammed CJP protestors' viral videos after the rally ended, calling them "puke-inducing" and questioning their upbringing in an Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut, an actress and BJP MP, loudly condemned the Cockroach Janta Party's demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Following the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the protest has been formally called off. Days later, the actress came to Instagram to criticise the demonstrators for the type of footage shot during the rally and the profanity used.

Kangana Ranaut penned a long letter on Instagram, writing, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using, never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once. Ewww."

She went on to question their upbringing, asking, "Who is giving birth and nurturing them? India is a land of diversely gorgeous people, dressed in elegance and steeped in cultural refinement."

Ranaut further slammed Gen Z, saying, "You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them. There is no paradox or contrast there, just simply submitting the world to your trash, rubbish and ugliness."

The actress closed her statement by proclaiming a digital detox and stated, “I am damaged from these clips, need some healing, internet detox."

Did Kangana Ranaut Ask PM Modi To Make Her Education Minister?

A social media narrative claiming to be Kangana Ranaut’s is spreading online, suggesting that the actress begged PM Modi to name her the Education Minister. But before you trust it, let us establish that this message is entirely bogus. Kangana Ranaut never posted such a remark on her Instagram Stories.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Pradhan stated in his resignation letter on X, “My young friends, for more than four decades, I have remained dedicated to students, teachers, and education reforms. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation."

Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he has never shied away from accepting responsibility in the wake of the document leak incident. “From the very first day, I took responsibility for the situation and never shied away from it. My resolve was that no deserving student should suffer because of examination mafias and no student should face injustice," the letter read.

India's new Education Minister is Pralhad Joshi. He takes up the ministry on July 25, 2026.