Swati Maliwal vs Kejriwal: AAP MP challenges video alleging misbehaviour, says CCTV will reveal truth (WATCH)

The video, which has not been independently verified by Asianet Newsable, shows Swati Maliwal arguing with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. In the footage, Maliwal is heard saying she had already called the police and would leave only when they arrived.

A viral video has emerged showing the events at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Monday (May 13), amid the ongoing controversy surrounding AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's allegations of assault by Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

The video, which has not been independently verified by Asianet Newsable, shows Swati Maliwal arguing with the staff at Kejriwal's residence. In the footage, Maliwal is heard saying she had already called the police and would leave only when they arrived.

'Bengaluru will NOT be liveable in next 5 years, Delhi isn't now': IIT-Madras alumnus sparks debate

"I will make sure you lose your job if you touch me," Maliwal is heard saying.

On Monday morning, Delhi Police received a call from Kejriwal's residence reporting an assault. In a subsequent call, the caller identified herself as Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Later that day, Maliwal visited the police station but did not file a complaint.

After remaining silent for three days, Maliwal recorded her statement with the police on Thursday night. A medical examination at AIIMS confirmed internal injuries to her face. On Friday, she recorded her statement in court regarding the assault.

In her FIR, Maliwal alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped her at least 7-8 times with full force. "In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up," her complaint read.

She further alleged that Kumar repeatedly kicked her in the chest, stomach, and pelvis area. "I repeatedly told him that I am having my period and he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again. I somehow managed to get free. I then sat on the sofa in the drawing room and gathered my spectacles that had fallen on the ground during the assault," Maliwal's complaint said.

'Traumatised, but finally filed complaint': NCW chief on Swati Maliwal's assault (WATCH)

Reacting to the release of the video, Maliwal said, "Like every time, this time also, this political hitman has started efforts to save himself. By getting his people to tweet and playing videos without any context, he thinks he can save himself from this crime. Who makes a video of someone being beaten up? The truth will be revealed to everyone as soon as the CCTV footage of the house and the room is checked. Fall to whatever level you can, God is watching everything. One day everyone's truth will come out in front of the world."

Latest Videos