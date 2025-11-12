RBI has directed all Indian banks to migrate their websites to the new ‘.bank.in’ domain. This mandatory change is a security measure designed to combat cyber fraud by helping customers easily identify authentic bank websites.

A message doing the rounds on social media claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all Indian banks to shift their websites to a new '.bank.in' domain by October 31, 2025. Many users were unsure if this was another internet rumour but this time, it's absolutely true.

What's Happening:

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check team has confirmed that the RBI has indeed asked all banks to migrate from their current domains (like .com or .in) to the new '.bank.in' address.

Why It Matters:

The move is part of a larger effort to make online banking safer and reduce cases of cyber fraud. According to RBI, the new domain will help customers easily identify authentic bank websites and avoid falling prey to fake lookalike sites, a growing concern in the age of digital banking.

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has appointed the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) as the exclusive registrar for these domains. Banks are required to register through IDRBT and can reach out via sahyog@idrbt.ac.in for support.

What Banks Are Doing:

Major private banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank have already begun the migration process. Once the switch is complete, customers visiting old links will be automatically redirected to the new domain, so you won't have to do anything extra.