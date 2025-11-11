- Home
- FACT CHECK: Jackie Chan Death Hoax Goes Viral; 71-Year-Old Actor Confirms He’s ‘Alive and Kicking
On November 11, 2025, social media was swamped with bogus stories suggesting that iconic actor and filmmaker Jackie Chan had died at the age of 71.
Posts circulating on X (previously known as Twitter) and Facebook suggested that Chan had died owing to long-term effects from decades-old on-set injuries. Some also claimed proof from his wife and daughter.
Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed.
He hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/fxBdLGuRCf
— Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) November 10, 2025
The viral posts sparked alarm among followers worldwide. Messages like "Jackie Chan, 71, passes away after battle with complications from decades of on-set injuries" emerged often, with numerous entries suggesting that the star had been receiving treatment for months before succumbing to his sickness.
A single comment read: "Jackie Chan, the legendary 2016 honorary Oscar winner, has been confirmed dead after months of treatment, and the cryptic words from his family have sparked more questions than answers."
However, news outlets and official fan pages confirmed that these allegations were completely incorrect. Jackie Chan is alive, well, and ready for new ventures. Fans were reassured that the actor is in good condition, and the deceptive messages were shown to be fraudulent.
Jackie has been the subject of death rumours before. In 2015, he addressed similar erroneous claims, stating, “I was shocked by two news reports when I got off the plane. First of all, don’t worry! I’m still alive. Second, don’t believe the scam on Weibo using my name about the Red Pockets.”
Jackie Chan's forthcoming projects
Chan has starred in several films in recent years, including Ride On (2023), The Legend (2024), and The Shadow's Edge (2025), as well as Karate Kid: Legends, which debuted in May 2025.
His forthcoming projects are said to include New Police Story 2, Project P (now in post-production), Five Against a Bullet (in development), and the highly anticipated Rush Hour 4.