Image Credit : our own

However, news outlets and official fan pages confirmed that these allegations were completely incorrect. Jackie Chan is alive, well, and ready for new ventures. Fans were reassured that the actor is in good condition, and the deceptive messages were shown to be fraudulent.

Jackie has been the subject of death rumours before. In 2015, he addressed similar erroneous claims, stating, “I was shocked by two news reports when I got off the plane. First of all, don’t worry! I’m still alive. Second, don’t believe the scam on Weibo using my name about the Red Pockets.”