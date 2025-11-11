Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check moved to debunk the false narrative, confirming that the video is AI-generated and designed to “spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces.”

In a fresh bid to stoke political controversy and discredit India’s military leadership, several Pakistani propaganda handles have circulated a doctored video falsely depicting Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan making political remarks about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army — purportedly in connection with the Bihar elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check moved to debunk the false narrative, confirming that the video is AI-generated and designed to “spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces.”

“Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has NOT made any such statement. The video has been AI-generated to spread misinformation and undermine faith in the Indian Armed Forces,” PIB Fact Check clarified on social media.

Scroll to load tweet…

The agency also shared a link to the original, unedited video on YouTube , urging citizens to verify information before sharing it online.

Officials cautioned the public against falling prey to such AI-driven disinformation campaigns that exploit sensitive political and national security issues to create distrust and confusion.

“Don’t fall for AI-generated lies designed to sow distrust and division. Stay alert and rely on official sources for verified updates,” the PIB post warned.

Experts have noted a concerning rise in the use of deepfake technology to meddle in India’s internal discourse, especially during politically charged moments like elections.