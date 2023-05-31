Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Phulwarisharif PFI case: NIA conducts raid at numerous locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in connection with the Phulwarisharif case linked to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).
     

    First Published May 31, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    The NIA conducted raids at 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Wednesday.  Houses, offices, and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.

    The NIA raided the houses of activists associated with the PFI in Nilambur and Kondotty in Malappuram of Kerala. The agency raided Nilambur native Sharif's house, who was not present at that time. Some documents have been reportedly seized by the NIA. The national agency also inspected the house of Muneer, a native of Manjeswaram in Kasaragod district.
     

    The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar. The case pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.

    In the earlier stages of the present investigation, which was originally reported on July 12 last year at Phulwarisharif police station in Bihar's Patna district and re-reported by the NIA on July 22 last year, six people were detained and numerous incriminating items and papers pertaining to PFI were confiscated. The NIA also raided eight locations in Motihari, Bihar, on February 4–5, arresting two individuals who had organised the guns and ammunition to carry out the killings. Tanveer Raza alias Barkati and Md Abid alias Aryan were the two people who were taken into custody.

    The NIA then claimed that a recce had already been carried out in order to carry out a target, and that Yakoob, a PFI Trainer who had been leading training sessions for PFI cadres, had received the weapons and ammunition. 

    Yakoob allegedly posted an offensive and provocative Facebook video a few days ago with the intention of disturbing peace and community harmony.

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
