On June 28, 2026, fuel prices for petrol, diesel, and CNG remained unchanged across most of India, providing stability for consumers despite global crude oil market volatility. Domestic rates, which vary by state due to local taxes and freight charges, are revised daily but only change with significant international market shifts.

Fuel prices remained unchanged across most parts of India on Saturday, June 28, 2026, offering relief to consumers amid continued fluctuations in global crude oil markets. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) released the latest retail rates for petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG), with no major revisions reported in the prices of conventional fuels.

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Petrol & Diesel Prices Today (June 28, 2026)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.18 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.47 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local levies imposed by state governments. Although petrol and diesel rates are revised daily by oil marketing companies, changes are implemented only when there is a significant movement in international crude oil prices or currency exchange rates.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today June 26: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Other Cities

CNG prices also remained largely stable in major cities. The cleaner fuel continues to be a preferred choice for commercial vehicles and private commuters because of its lower running cost and comparatively lower emissions than conventional fuels. However, CNG rates differ from city to city depending on transportation costs, distribution networks and local taxation policies.

Global crude oil prices continue to play a key role in determining domestic fuel rates. International market trends are influenced by geopolitical developments, production decisions by major oil-producing nations, changes in global demand and fluctuations in the US dollar. Any sharp movement in these factors could eventually affect fuel prices in India.

Consumers are advised to verify the latest petrol, diesel and CNG prices through their nearest fuel station or the official mobile applications of oil marketing companies before refuelling. Since fuel rates are updated every morning, city-wise prices may differ slightly based on local taxes and operational costs.

Despite volatility in global energy markets, the absence of fresh revisions on June 28 means consumers continue to pay the same rates as the previous day, while keeping a close watch on international crude oil movements for any future price changes.

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