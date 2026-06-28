Amidst TMC infighting, MLA Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP of targeting Mamata Banerjee's supporters. A rebel camp held a meeting, claiming to be the 'real Trinamool' and asserting it has the support of most MLAs to lead the party in the future.

Mamata Supporters Targeted, Alleges Kunal Ghosh

Amidst the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MLA Kunal Ghosh has accused the BJP-led state government of targeting leaders who support the Mamata Banerjee faction through "repression and oppression," while members of the rebel camp remain largely untouched.

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Addressing reporters, Ghosh stated that supporters of Mamata Banerjee are being arrested. He also reflected on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's remarks regarding the investigation into the Taratala case.

Referencing the Chief Minister's statement that he would examine the signatures related to the sanctioning of the Taratala building, Ghosh indirectly reflected former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, asking why his arrest is not made so far. "Those who are with Mamata Banerjee- that is, with the TMC that she founded - are being targeted through repression and oppression by being implicated in old cases or other charges, whereas those on the other side are being let off. People supporting Mamata Banerjee are being arrested and harassed. In the Taratala case, if the Chief Minister is asking, 'Let's see whose signatures are there,' then why aren't you arresting them?" said Kunal Ghosh.

Rebel Faction Holds Meeting, Claims to be 'Real Trinamool'

These remarks followed a meeting held by the rebel camp within the TMC, which claims to be the "real Trinamool," with former party councillors in Kolkata.

Following the meeting, former TMC Councillor Debalina Biswas said that the gathering was called by the new party leadership, whose constitution was drafted on June 22. "A new board for the All India Trinamool Congress, which was formed on June 22, called a meeting that was convened here today. I was invited as well, as this meeting was for former councillors. The discussion focused on the issues faced by the ex-councillors in their respective areas," Biswas told reporters.

Meanwhile, expelled TMC MLA Sandipan Saha, who is also part of the rebel faction, stated that most of the party's MLAs and councillors support their bloc, which makes it clear under whose leadership the Trinamool will function in the future. "We held a meeting in Kolkata to strengthen our organisation. Councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation attended. We are the main opposition party; most MLAs are with us, as are the former councillors. Those who have been leading are with us. This makes it clear who will lead the TMC in the future," said Sandipan Saha.

New Leadership Structure, MPs Merge With Another Party

Earlier this month, the rebel faction, headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, announced a new leadership structure for the All India Trinamool Congress Committee and appointed Arup Roy as its chairperson. The faction claims the support of at least 58 of the party's 80 MLAs.

It has also formed a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), stating that Mamata Banerjee should continue to play the role of mentor within the party. The committee includes Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin, Javed Khan, and Sandipan Saha, among others. Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin have been appointed as vice-presidents.

Additionally, 20 Trinamool Congress MPs, led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, declared a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). (ANI)