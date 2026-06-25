Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities were unchanged on June 25, providing relief to consumers. This stability comes despite global market volatility driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on June 25, offering relief to consumers even as global energy markets continued to monitor developments in the Middle East. The stability in domestic fuel rates comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and growing concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

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According to the latest fuel price update, oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel rates steady in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Noida and several other cities. The decision reflects the government's and fuel retailers' efforts to shield consumers from short-term fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

City-wise Petrol & Diesel Rates (June 25)

City Petrol (Rs /Litre) Diesel (Rs /Litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Global markets have been closely watching the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage through which a significant portion of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies are transported. Any disruption in the region has the potential to impact global energy prices and supply chains. However, despite concerns over the Iran-related geopolitical situation, international crude prices have not triggered an immediate revision in retail fuel rates in India.

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Brent crude oil prices remain a key indicator for domestic fuel pricing, with traders assessing the impact of geopolitical developments, supply-demand dynamics and production decisions by major oil-producing nations. Market participants are also monitoring broader economic indicators that could influence energy demand in the coming weeks.

For Indian consumers, the unchanged fuel prices provide a measure of stability at a time when transportation and logistics costs remain closely linked to inflationary trends. Petrol and diesel prices in the country are revised daily by public sector oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, based on international benchmark prices and currency exchange rates.

Industry experts note that while current retail fuel rates have remained steady, future movements will largely depend on global crude oil trends and developments in key oil-producing regions. Any sustained rise in crude prices could eventually influence domestic fuel costs.

With Brent crude and geopolitical tensions remaining in focus, motorists, businesses and market observers will continue to track developments closely. For now, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remain unchanged, providing temporary relief from the volatility seen in global energy markets.

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