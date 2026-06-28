Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini directed officers to ensure time-bound implementation of public welfare schemes and improve citizen services, stressing efficiency, accountability, and technology in governance during a review meeting.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officers to ensure time-bound implementation of key public welfare programmes and improve the quality of citizen services across departments, stressing greater efficiency, accountability and the extensive use of technology in governance.

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The Chief Minister issued the directions while chairing a review meeting with Chief Minister Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) and senior officers at Haryana Niwas on Saturday to assess the implementation of Solid Waste Management, Human Resources (HR), Water Management, the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Yashpal Yadav apprised the Chief Minister on the meeting agenda and the progress made by various departments. He presented a detailed review of the work completed so far, pending issues and the proposed action plan under Solid Waste Management, HR, Water Management, the National Education Policy and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, following which the Chief Minister issued necessary directions.

Directives on Sanitation and Monsoon Preparedness

Tthe Chief Minister directed that desilting and cleaning of all major drains, sewers and storm-water channels under Urban Local Bodies be completed at the earliest in view of the impending arrival of monsoon. He also directed officers to ensure regular cleaning of street drains and undertake lime sprinkling wherever required to prevent waterlogging and the spread of infections.

According to a release, the Chief Minister directed officers to ensure high standards of cleanliness, particularly at places with heavy public footfall. He said door-to-door waste collection should be carried out regularly and no garbage should be allowed to accumulate anywhere. Besides ensuring routine road cleaning, he directed the Forest Department to undertake plantations of flowering and ornamental plants along roadsides.

He also directed that all garbage collection vehicles be equipped with GPS tracking systems to enable real-time monitoring. Modern technology should be incorporated into these vehicles to improve their efficiency and operational performance.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for greater participation of ward committees in urban local bodies. He directed that meetings with ward committees be held every three months, along with periodic virtual interactions. He also asked officials to develop a dedicated portal through which committee members and citizens can directly submit their grievances and suggestions.

The Chief Minister further directed that Municipal Commissioners must conduct quarterly rankings of sanitation standards and overall performance of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Every Municipal Corporation should also rank its wards, with the best-performing wards being recognised and honoured. He further directed that Municipal Corporations and Municipal Councils be encouraged to improve their performance in sanitation.

The Chief Minister said the tendering process for sanitation works should be aligned with emerging requirements and modern technologies. He said that preparations for the Swachhata Pakhwada, to be observed from September 17 to October 2, should begin immediately, along with the release of a detailed calendar of activities. The best-performing wards should be honoured on October 2, while sanitation workers delivering outstanding services should also be rewarded to encourage excellence, Saini said.

Review of Human Resources Department

Reviewing the Human Resources Department, the Chief Minister directed that the e-Office system be made mandatory at the headquarters of all departments as well as district-level offices. He further directed that all government officers and employees upload details of their monthly work on the HRMS portal. Senior officers were asked to ensure that all officials submit the required information on the portal every month.

The Chief Minister also directed that all pending matters related to the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) be resolved expeditiously, with regular reviews at both the district and headquarters levels. He further instructed that the Intra Haryana portal be used effectively and made mandatory across all departments.

Enhancements for Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Reviewing the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the Chief Minister directed that all government hospitals be strengthened to provide quality healthcare to a larger number of patients. He emphasised enhancing the capacity of district hospitals and integrating healthcare services with digital platforms. (ANI)