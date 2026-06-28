The Ministry of Civil Aviation successfully completed the first phase of Char Dham Yatra 2026 helicopter operations, serving 78,779 pilgrims. Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring safe and seamless air travel for devotees.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation successfully conducted helicopter operations during the first phase of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, reaffirming the Government's unwavering commitment to ensuring safe, seamless and reliable air connectivity for the pilgrims.

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According to the official release on Saturday, the first phase of helicopter operations commenced with the opening of the Char Dham Yatra in April 2026 and concluded on June 26. During the period, approximately 400 helicopter movements were conducted daily. A total of 12,032 shuttle departures facilitated the travel of 67,064 pilgrims, while an additional 2,065 charter operations catered to 11,715 pilgrims, providing safe, reliable and efficient connectivity across the Char Dham sector, as per the Ministry of Civil Aviation release.

Commitment to Pilgrim Safety and Convenience

Sharing his views on the successful conduct of this year's operations, Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government has accorded special priority to ensuring that every devotee undertaking the Char Dham Yatra is able to travel with greater ease, convenience and safety. Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that every pilgrim completes this sacred journey safely and with complete confidence." He added. "Continuous reviews were ensured at multiple levels well before the commencement of this year's Yatra in close coordination with all stakeholders like DGCA, Helicopter Operators and UCADA. And I especially appreciate and thank the active support extended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for ensuring comprehensive preparations."

The Char Dham helicopter operations are conducted in one of the country's most challenging aviation environments, where rugged terrain, rapidly changing weather conditions, narrow valleys, limited operating windows and high-density helicopter traffic require the highest standards of operational planning and regulatory oversight.

Extensive Preparations and High-Level Reviews

Recognising the unique operational challenges associated with helicopter services in the Himalayan region, the Ministry initiated extensive preparedness well before the commencement of this year's pilgrimage season. The Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu personally chaired multiple high-level review meetings to comprehensively assess operational readiness and safety preparedness. The meetings brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), India Meteorological Department (IMD), helicopter operators and the Government of Uttarakhand to ensure complete alignment on operational procedures, safety protocols, weather preparedness and emergency response mechanisms.

A high-level meeting under the joint chairmanship of the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha and the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand, Anand Bardhan, further finalised the comprehensive safety framework for the Yatra. To ensure continuous oversight throughout the pilgrimage season, a mechanism of weekly review meetings was institutionalised under their leadership, enabling the timely resolution of operational issues.

Ram Mohan Naidu further added, "Following the unfortunate incidents reported in previous seasons, we undertook a comprehensive review of every aspect of helicopter operations. We identified root causes, strengthened regulatory oversight, enhanced air traffic coordination, upgraded operational infrastructure and aligned every stakeholder around one common objective--aviation safety."

A Multi-Layered Safety Strategy

The Ministry adopted a multi-layered safety strategy encompassing enhanced air traffic management, surveillance, communication, weather monitoring, pilot competency, infrastructure augmentation and operational oversight.

Enhanced Air Traffic and Surveillance

As part of the enhanced safety framework, the Airports Authority of India expedited the publication of dedicated K-Routes for systematic helicopter movement across the valley. The AAI operationalised Air Traffic Control (ATC) services at Sahastradhara and Sersi by strategically deploying Air Traffic Control and Communication, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) personnel. Land has also been identified for the development of permanent ATC infrastructure at Badrinath and Kedarnath, while interim operational facilities have been established to ensure safe conduct of helicopter operations.

To strengthen operational surveillance, UCADA installed 33 PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras across critical locations under the surveillance preparedness plan. Two Integrated Command, Control, Communication and Coordination Centres (ICCCCs) at Sahastradhara and Sitapur have been operationalised for centralised monitoring of helipad operations, helicopter tracking and weather surveillance.

Strengthened Weather and Communication Systems

Weather monitoring capabilities have also been significantly enhanced through close coordination with the India Meteorological Department. To further strengthen weather surveillance, five Automatic Weather Observation Systems (AWOS) and Ceilometers have been installed at Sitapur, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Jhala and Kharsali. Air Traffic Control officers ensured the continuous dissemination of current and forecast weather information to all helicopter operators.

Every helicopter operating during the Char Dham Yatra was equipped with a Helicopter Tracking Device, providing continuous centralised monitoring through the ICCCCs. Communication infrastructure was further strengthened through the procurement of three additional Very High Frequency (VHF) communication sets, supplementing the existing communication network.

Strict Regulatory Oversight and Pilot Qualifications

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation significantly enhanced regulatory oversight by deploying dedicated Flight Operations and Airworthiness teams at critical helipads for continuous surveillance, surprise inspections and safety audits. Daily monitoring of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for pilots was undertaken to eliminate fatigue-related operational risks.

As per the release, recognising the demanding nature of Himalayan helicopter operations, the DGCA further strengthened pilot qualification norms. Pilots operating during the Char Dham Yatra were required to possess a minimum of 750 hours of hill flying experience, including 100 hours during the preceding one year and at least 10 take-offs and landings at Kedarnath, ensuring that only experienced pilots operated in the challenging terrain.

Additional On-Ground Safety Measures

Several additional operational measures were also introduced to enhance safety. Passenger load on helicopter services was capped at 70% of the maximum permissible capacity. Charter operations were rationalised through appropriate caps, high-tension transmission lines were fitted with aviation safety markers and warning balloons to improve pilot visibility, and a common ground-handling and crowd-management mechanism was implemented across operational helipads to facilitate smoother passenger movement and better on-ground coordination.

'Safety is Non-Negotiable'

Minister for Civil Aviation Naidu further added, "Safety in aviation is our utmost priority, and there can never be any compromise on it. We have adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards safety violations. Moreover, when it concerns lakhs of devotees undertaking the sacred Char Dham Yatra, safety becomes completely non-negotiable."

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that they remain committed to continuously strengthening helicopter safety across the country. The successful conduct of the first phase of helicopter operations for Char Dham Yatra 2026 in one of the country's most challenging aviation environments with uncompromising adherence to safety standards. (ANI)