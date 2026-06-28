Delhi residents can expect partly cloudy skies throughout Sunday, with thunderstorms likely to develop by the afternoon or evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong surface winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph, are also expected.

Despite the possibility of stormy weather, daytime temperatures will remain high, hovering between 39°C and 41°C. The minimum temperature is expected to stay between 28°C and 30°C, keeping conditions warm even during the night.