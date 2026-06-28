Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorm Alert as Feels-Like Temperature Crosses 48°C
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is set to witness partly cloudy skies, gusty winds, possible thunderstorms on Sunday. While intense heat and humidity continue to make conditions uncomfortable, IMD expects weather changes and cooler temperatures
Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms Amid Intense Heat
Delhi residents can expect partly cloudy skies throughout Sunday, with thunderstorms likely to develop by the afternoon or evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong surface winds ranging between 20 and 30 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kmph, are also expected.
Despite the possibility of stormy weather, daytime temperatures will remain high, hovering between 39°C and 41°C. The minimum temperature is expected to stay between 28°C and 30°C, keeping conditions warm even during the night.
Humidity Pushes Feels-Like Temperature Above 48°C
Although Delhi's maximum temperature reached 41.3°C on Saturday, high humidity made it feel much hotter. The IMD recorded a heat index of 48.4°C, while another weather assessment estimated the "feels-like" temperature at an extreme 51.3°C during the afternoon—the highest this season.
Meteorologists attributed the oppressive conditions to humidity levels, which stood at around 45% during peak afternoon hours. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature 4.1°C above normal, while several other monitoring stations across the city also reported unusually warm conditions.
Rain Relief Expected Next Week, Monsoon Still Awaited
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasting light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across Delhi. Weather activity is expected to increase during the middle of the week, bringing gradual relief from the ongoing heat.
As rainfall increases, maximum temperatures are likely to drop from 39–41°C on Sunday to around 35–37°C by Wednesday. However, Delhi is still waiting for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, which missed its usual onset date of June 27. The weather department said conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of north and central India in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the "Moderate" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 130 on Saturday.
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