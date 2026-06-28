BRS Working President KT Rama Rao condemned the reduction of security for ex-IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, calling it political vendetta. He alleged it's retaliation for exposing government corruption and demanded immediate restoration of security.

KT Rama Rao, Working President of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Sunday strongly condemned the government's decision to reduce the security provided to BRS General Secretary and former senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar. Calling the move a clear act of political vendetta, he said that RS Praveen Kumar served the nation as an IPS officer for 25 years and later spent nearly a decade serving underprivileged students through the Gurukul educational institutions.

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'Retaliation for Exposing Govt Failures'

According to KTR, the government took this step because RS Praveen Kumar has been consistently exposing the corruption and failures of the Revanth Reddy government before the public. Alleging that there conspiracy behind the decision to reduce his security, the BRS working president said that RS Praveen Kumar has reportedly faced multiple assassination attempts in the past and has publicly stated that his life is under threat. Despite this, the government deliberately reduced his security, he claimed, according to a statement from the party.

KTR further stated that RS Praveen Kumar's continued criticism of alleged irregularities in the Gurukul education system, the government's anti-people policies, and his strong reaction to the POCSO case involving the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whom KTR described as a friend of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, were also reasons behind what he called this act of political retaliation. He said the government is taking such actions as part of an effort to silence voices that question those in power.

Demand to Restore Security

KTR warned that if the government tries to suppress people who continuously hold it accountable and create public awareness in a democracy, the people will eventually teach it a lesson. KTR demanded that the government immediately end its "politics of vendetta" and restore RS Praveen Kumar's security without delay. He also warned that if any harm comes to RS Praveen Kumar, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government would bear full responsibility. (ANI)