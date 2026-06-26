On June 26, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged, offering consumers relief despite global market volatility. This stability comes as international crude oil prices have declined, following eased concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on June 26, offering relief to consumers despite continued volatility in the global crude oil market. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail fuel prices steady in major cities, even as international crude prices declined following easing concerns over global supply disruptions.

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Global oil prices edged lower after reports suggested that more oil tankers successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, easing fears of prolonged supply constraints. The softer crude market has raised expectations that fuel prices could see downward revisions if lower-priced crude continues to reach Indian refineries.

As of Friday, petrol continued to retail at around Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, while diesel was priced at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol remained at Rs 111.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.20 per litre. Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and other major cities also witnessed no change in retail fuel prices, with rates varying due to state-level taxes and local levies.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (June 26) – City-wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre)

New Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20

Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83

Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82

Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55

Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56

Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Rates Hold Steady Despite Iran Tensions, Hormuz Concerns

Fuel prices in India are revised daily by OMCs based on several factors, including international crude oil prices, exchange rate movements, freight costs and state-specific taxes. However, retail prices may remain unchanged despite fluctuations in crude oil if companies choose to absorb temporary cost variations.

Industry observers are closely watching global energy markets after crude prices retreated from recent highs. The decline comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East show signs of easing, reducing concerns over disruptions to oil shipments through one of the world's busiest energy corridors. If crude continues to trade at lower levels, consumers could eventually benefit from softer fuel prices in the coming weeks.

Motorists can check the latest petrol and diesel prices in their respective cities through the official websites and mobile platforms of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, or via SMS services offered by the oil marketing companies. Fuel prices continue to be updated daily at 6 am, though revisions depend on market conditions and government policies.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices On June 24: Fuel Prices Steady As Crude Oil Falls; Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More