On August 9, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained largely unchanged. State-run oil companies have maintained retail fuel prices since May 25, shielding consumers from global oil price fluctuations. This stability contrasts with volatile international crude markets, where prices are reacting to ongoing US-Iran tensions.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on Sunday, August 9, even as international crude oil markets continued to react to developments surrounding the Iran-US conflict and the Strait of Hormuz. State-run oil marketing companies have kept retail fuel prices aligned with the last major revision on May 25, limiting the immediate impact of global oil-price fluctuations on Indian consumers.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, settled at $83.55 per barrel on Friday after rising 1.3%. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.3% to $77.06 per barrel. Market movements remain closely linked to uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and the possibility of a US-Iran agreement.

Petrol and diesel rates today: City-wise table

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 96.20 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 99.55

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Iran-US tensions keep oil markets on edge

The latest fuel-price update comes against the backdrop of continued uncertainty over the Iran-US conflict. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Saturday that it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States “corrects its behaviour.”

Iranian officials have also demanded that Washington permanently end the war, lift the naval blockade of Iranian ports, withdraw its military presence from the region, “completely compensate” Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and “unconditionally” release frozen Iranian assets. Tehran has additionally called for an end to what it described as US aggression against Iran and its regional allies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important for global energy markets, making any developments around its reopening a key factor for crude prices and, eventually, fuel costs.

For Indian motorists, however, there was no immediate change in retail petrol or diesel prices on August 9. Consumers should continue checking their local pump rates because fuel prices can vary between cities and states due to differences in taxes and other local components.

India has also recently increased windfall taxes on fuel exports, with the petrol export duty raised to Rs 3.5 per litre and the diesel export duty increased under the revised structure. The changes apply to exports and do not represent a direct increase in domestic petrol or diesel pump prices.

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