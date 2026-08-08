On August 8, petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities remained stable, continuing a trend that has lasted for over two months. This stability persists despite fluctuations in global benchmarks like Brent crude, as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not adjusted rates, shielding consumers from market volatility.

Major Indian cities had stable retail prices for petrol and diesel today (August 8), despite Brent recording a third consecutive weekly decline to close above $83 per barrel. State-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continue to set fuel prices in accordance with the most recent significant price adjustment, which occurred more than two months ago on May 25. Customers are still protected against changes in the market and from the volatility of oil prices.

The parameters and timing of a possible agreement between the US and Iran on the Strait of Hormuz canal, which might restore millions of barrels of West Asian oil supplies, have had a significant impact on Brent crude, the world benchmark. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 0.3% to $77.06 per barrel on Friday, while crude oil, the global benchmark, increased 1.3% to close at $83.55 per barrel.

Petrol & Diesel Prices on August 8