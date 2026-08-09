Delhi experienced a spell of heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the capital recording its wettest 24-hour period in August in two years.

According to weather data, Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, received 98.7 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. The last time Delhi recorded higher single-day rainfall in August was in 2024, when Safdarjung received 107.6 mm on August 1.

The latest spell of rain has significantly boosted Delhi's rainfall total for the month, bringing it almost in line with the city's normal August rainfall.