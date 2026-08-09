Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Makes August Wettest In 2 Years, Check Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi witnessed heavy rain over the weekend, recording its wettest August day in two years. Safdarjung received 98.7 mm rain in 24 hours, taking the capital close to its normal monthly August rainfall
Delhi Records Wettest August Day In Two Years
Delhi experienced a spell of heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the capital recording its wettest 24-hour period in August in two years.
According to weather data, Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, received 98.7 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. The last time Delhi recorded higher single-day rainfall in August was in 2024, when Safdarjung received 107.6 mm on August 1.
The latest spell of rain has significantly boosted Delhi's rainfall total for the month, bringing it almost in line with the city's normal August rainfall.
Delhi Gets Nearly Full Month's Rainfall In Nine Days
Safdarjung has recorded 230.1 mm of rainfall in August so far. This is nearly 99 per cent of Delhi's normal August rainfall of 233.1 mm, despite the month being only nine days old.
Several areas experienced heavy to very heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. Pushp Vihar recorded the highest rainfall at 165 mm, followed by Chhatarpur at 138 mm and Ayanagar at 115 mm.
Other areas also received substantial rainfall:
Palam: 104.6 mm Najafgarh: 103.5 mm Janakpuri: 102.5 mm Safdarjung: 98.7 mm Ridge: 89.8 mm Lodhi Road: 86.8 mm
Rain continued in parts of the capital on Saturday. Pushp Vihar received another 65.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. Najafgarh recorded 26 mm, while Ayanagar received 16 mm during the same period.
Light Rain Forecast, But Humidity May Keep Delhi Feeling Hot
IMD has predicted very light to light rainfall in Delhi from Sunday through August 14. No colour-coded rainfall warning has been issued for the capital during this period.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively moderate, with the maximum likely to stay between 33°C and 35°C and the minimum between 23°C and 25°C over the next few days.
However, rain and high humidity could continue to make the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature. Delhi's heat index reached 44.7°C at 2.30 pm on Saturday, despite the maximum temperature being 32.8°C.
The maximum temperature was around one degree below normal and marked a significant rise after Delhi recorded temperatures below 30°C for two consecutive days. The city had registered maximum temperatures of 27.6°C on Thursday and 27.5°C on Friday.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'satisfactory' category for the ninth consecutive day. The city's AQI stood at 63 on Saturday, unchanged from the previous day.
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