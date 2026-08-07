On August 7, India's retail petrol and diesel prices remained stable across major cities, continuing a period of price consistency. Despite fluctuations in international crude oil markets, oil marketing companies did not revise rates. Prices vary between cities due to different state-level taxes, with Hyderabad having some of the highest rates.

India's retail fuel prices remained steady on August 7, extending the ongoing spell of price stability across major cities. While international crude oil markets continue to react to changing global supply-demand dynamics, motorists in India will continue paying the same petrol and diesel prices as the previous day.

The daily fuel price revision mechanism remains in place, but no changes have been announced by the country's oil marketing companies (OMCs) for Thursday. Retail prices are reviewed every morning based on several factors, including global crude oil benchmarks, currency fluctuations, transportation costs and state-specific taxes. Since each state levies its own Value Added Tax (VAT), fuel prices differ from one city to another.

Among India's major metros, Hyderabad continues to record the highest petrol price at Rs 115.69 per litre, while Delhi remains one of the most affordable among large cities. Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru also witnessed no revision in petrol or diesel rates today.

Petrol & Diesel Prices on August 7

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.12 Rs 97.78 Kolkata Rs 113.43 Rs 99.78 Chennai Rs 107.75 Rs 99.57 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.79

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For consumers, stable fuel prices offer predictability in daily travel and logistics costs. Businesses dependent on transportation also benefit when retail fuel rates remain unchanged despite movements in international oil prices. Analysts, however, continue to keep an eye on global crude trends, geopolitical developments and production decisions by major oil-producing nations, as these factors could influence domestic fuel prices in the future.

Instead of reacting to short-term fluctuations in crude oil, retail fuel prices in India have largely remained stable over recent weeks. Any future revisions will depend on broader market conditions and policy decisions taken by oil companies and the government.

Consumers planning to refuel can also verify the latest prices through the official mobile applications, websites or SMS services offered by Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Since local taxes vary, motorists travelling between states may notice differences in retail fuel prices even when there has been no nationwide revision.

This continued price stability means commuters, commercial vehicle operators and businesses can plan fuel expenses without worrying about fresh revisions today, even as global energy markets remain under close watch.

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