Right after the monsoon hit Mumbai, peacocks have been spotted on and around the city's Pedder Road. Videos of these birds walking around without a care in the world have gone totally viral on social media.

Just as Mumbai welcomed the much-awaited southwest monsoon, videos of peacocks on Pedder Road have started doing the rounds on social media. For residents and commuters in the concrete jungle, the sight of these birds walking fearlessly through the city centre was a pleasant surprise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In one widely shared video, you can see peahens walking along Pedder Road. Another video shows a peacock beautifully balancing on the railing of a flat's balcony in the nearby Kemps Corner area.

'Wanted Fresh Air': Drunk Man Sleeps on 11,000-Volt Power Line, Viral Video Stuns Internet (WATCH)

Scroll to load tweet…

Many passers-by even stopped their vehicles to capture this rare sight on their phones. The peacocks made their appearance on Tuesday, welcoming the rains to the city. One Instagram user, sharing the visuals, wrote that it was nature's way of welcoming the delayed monsoon.

Social media is now buzzing with discussions about where these peacocks came from. Many are pointing out that they might have come from the nearby 'Tower of Silence' or Godrej Baug. Mumbaikars believe these hilly, green areas have a large peacock population, and the birds probably came down to the roads with the rain. Whatever the reason, for people caught in the city's hectic life, these peacocks have become a truly heartwarming sight.

China Python Racket: 309 Snakes Found In House After High Electricity Bill Leads To Raid