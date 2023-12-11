PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest ahead of Article 370 verdict: Report

The PDP took to social media to express that the police had cordoned off and sealed the doors of Mehbooba Mufti's residence just before the announcement of the Article 370 verdict. This move added a layer of intrigue and tension to an already closely watched legal outcome.

Amid mounting anticipation surrounding the Supreme Court's impending verdict on the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370, a significant development emerged on Monday (December 11) as People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was reportedly placed under house arrest, a claim asserted by her party.

The PDP took to social media to express that the police had cordoned off and sealed the doors of Mehbooba Mufti's residence just before the announcement of the Article 370 verdict. This move added a layer of intrigue and tension to an already closely watched legal outcome.

Simultaneously, in Srinagar's Gupkar area, where the residences of National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah are located, journalists encountered barriers to their residences. Officials confirmed that law enforcement barred journalists from congregating near the residences of the NC leaders.

A contingent of police personnel took positions at the entry point of Gupkar Road, restricting journalists' access to the residences of the Abdullahs. Omar Abdullah, residing in the valley, shares living quarters with his father Farooq Abdullah, the Member of Parliament representing Srinagar, who is presently in Delhi attending the ongoing Parliament session.

This pre-emptive action by authorities to restrict movements and access to residences of key political figures created an atmosphere of heightened speculation and curiosity across the region, especially considering the imminent pronouncement on the contentious Article 370 matter.