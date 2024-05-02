Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AbRam Khan to Aarav Kumar: 5 richest star kids of Indian cinema

    First Published May 2, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Indian celebrities are known for living a lavish lifestyle and have luxury items to their names.

    article_image1

    By this, their children too get to enjoy stardom, and hence here is a list of one of the richest star kids of Bollywood.

    article_image2

    Aaradhya Bachchan

    Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Indian actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan whose combined net worth is Rs 1108 crore.

    article_image3

    AbRam Khan

    AbRam Khan is the youngest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose net worth is around Rs 6,300 crore which makes him the richest star kid.

    article_image4

    Aryan Khan

    Aryan Khan is the youngest son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose net worth is around Rs 6,300 crore which makes him the richest star kid.

    article_image5

    Viaan Kundra

    Viaan Kundra is actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra's eldest son and their combined net worth is Rs 2950 crore.

    article_image6

    Aarav Kumar

    Aarav Kumar is the son of actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna whose combined net worth is Rs 2600 crore.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Naga Chaitanya Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news? RBA

    Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news?

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH) RBA

    Heeramandi on Netflix: Did Adhyayan Suman really slap Manisha Koirala? Here's what we know (WATCH)

    WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan dresses up as Ashwatthama, sends wishes to Indian cricket men ahead of T20 World Cup RKK

    WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan dresses up as Ashwatthama, sends wishes to Indian cricket men ahead of T20 World Cup

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    7 new features coming to your Telegram app gcw

    7 new features coming to your Telegram app

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board vkp

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Entertainment Dhanashree Verma HOT photos: 10 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stunned in brown osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT photos: 10 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stunned in brown

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon