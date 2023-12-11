Odisha's ongoing IT raids see rise in seized funds on Day-6; Cash haul crosses Rs 350 crore

Despite the commencement of counting, the process extended beyond the expected duration due to the normal operations at the SBI branch conducting the count. However, fresh batch of cash were recovered on Monday.

The unaccounted cash found in locations linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu surged to a staggering Rs 353 crore by Sunday night (December 10), culminating a counting process that transformed into a major controversy implicating the Congress MP.

On Wednesday, the income tax department initiated raids, uncovering substantial cash stacks stored in almirah racks across premises. Despite the commencement of counting, the process extended beyond the expected duration due to the normal operations at the SBI branch conducting the count. However, fresh batch of cash were recovered on Monday.

Article 370: Supreme Court verdict on validity of ending J&K special status today; check details

Spanning premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited in Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, the raids raised significant questions. Neither the MP nor the company has issued any formal statement, compelling the Congress to emphasize its disassociation from the MP's business and demand an explanation for the massive cash cache.

The incident unfolded as the largest single-operation cash haul in the country. The SBI branch involved allegedly received as many as 176 bags laden with cash, necessitating the involvement of three banks and 40 currency counting machines, initially hampered by a shortage that led to operational delays.

Engaging nine teams comprising approximately 80 individuals from tax departments and various banks, the relentless counting persisted in round-the-clock shifts. As the count progressed, an additional team of 200 officials, inclusive of security personnel, drivers, and auxiliary staff, joined in.

'Peddling Pakistan's fake narrative...' MEA slams claim on 'secret memo' to North American missions

The political milieu further intensified as BJP's Amit Malviya resurfaced a previous tweet by Dhiraj Sahu, highlighting his incredulity over lingering black money post-demonetization. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi weighed in on the issue, Shah emphasizing the allegations against the Modi government and Modi pledging the return of every penny to the public.