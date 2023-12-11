'Peddling Pakistan's fake narrative...' MEA slams claim on 'secret memo' to North American missions

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) vehemently denies allegations of a secret memo directing consulates in North America to initiate a crackdown on Sikh diaspora organizations, as reported by 'The Intercept.' The MEA labels the report as fake and part of a disinformation campaign against India

In a stern rebuttal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refuted claims by 'The Intercept,' dismissing as entirely false the assertion that India had dispatched a clandestine memo directing consulates in North America to implement a sophisticated crackdown on Sikh diaspora organizations in Western countries. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi categorically denounced the report, stating, "We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo. This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. The posts of the authors confirm this linkage. Those who amplify such fake news only do so at the cost of their own credibility."

The disputed report alleged the issuance of a secret memo in April 2023, detailing investigations into Sikh dissidents, including the late Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The government labelled this report as false and misleading, noting that the alleged memo predates Nijjar's death in Vancouver.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency, was fatally shot in June 2023 in Surrey, Canada. The 46-year-old native of Harsinghpur in Punjab was known for promoting the secessionist and terror agenda of the banned 'Sikhs for Justice' organization. Nijjar faced accusations of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab.

The aftermath of Nijjar's killing strained relations between India and Canada, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attributing the assassination to India. India firmly denied the allegation, offering cooperation in the investigation if Canada provided evidence. The diplomatic spat led to a temporary suspension of visa services in Canada by India, and Ottawa withdrew around 40 diplomats from India due to a disparity in diplomatic numbers. India also accused Canadian diplomats in India of interfering in internal affairs.

The controversy surrounding the alleged secret memo has added another layer of complexity to the diplomatic tensions between the two nations, with India vehemently denying any involvement in the reported crackdown scheme against Sikh diaspora organizations.