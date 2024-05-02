Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 new features coming to your Telegram app

    First Published May 2, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    As per the platform, these new improvements offer Telegram users more control over their profiles, interactions, and communication within channels and groups. So, without much ado, let’s have a detailed look at the new features Telegram has added to the platform.

    article_image1

    Telegram has just released numerous new upgrades, including a slew of new features to improve user privacy. The new Telegram app features, which range from allowing premium users to see articles anonymously to adding their birthday to their profile, are intended to improve the overall platform experience of the 900 million monthly active users. Users will also be able to enhance personalisation choices for profiles and channels.

     

    article_image2

    According to the platform, these new enhancements provide Telegram users greater control over their profiles, interactions, and communication inside channels and groups, India Today said. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look at the new features Telegram has introduced to its platform.

    article_image3

    1. Mass Moderation for Groups: Group administrators can do mass moderation by choosing several messages for moderation actions and limiting user permissions without immediately banning them. Recent activities are more compact, with related acts clustered together and search phrases highlighted more clearly.

    2. View Stories Anonymously: Premium users may activate Stealth Mode to view stories anonymously, either from the story menu or by pressing and holding a story in their feed. This mode masks their views for a brief period of time.

    article_image4

    3. My Profile: Users may examine and change their information in the 'My Profile' section of Settings. Users may also pin up to three articles to the top of their profile to highlight significant events or accomplishments.

    4. Profile Pictures in Forwarded Messages: Forwarded messages now contain the user's profile photograph from where they were forwarded, making discussions more identifiable. Premium users may add personalized and animated emojis to polls to increase the fun and creativity in conversations.

    article_image5

    5. Channels: To facilitate content discovery, Telegram's search interface now includes a new 'Channels' tab that lists users' favorite channels and recommends additional channels with comparable material.

    6. Birthdays: Telegram users may now add their birthdays to their profiles. Contacts who visit a profile on a user's birthday will be welcomed with animated confetti and balloons, while a birthday banner will show in the chat list when it is someone else's birthday.

    article_image6

    7. Swipe for Next topic: Users in groups with topics enabled may swipe to the next unread subject, making it simpler to keep up with varied conversations. Furthermore, Telegram's desktop client has Instant View for websites, which enables for quick and easy page loading with embedded media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want FREE Netflix? Check out Airtel's new 84 days pack and how you can claim it gcw

    Want FREE Netflix? Check out Airtel's new 84 days pack and how you can claim it

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix gcw

    iPhone alarm stopped going off? Don't worry, Apple is working on a fix

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon gcw

    Chandrayaan 3: India's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover captured resting on the Moon

    Google layoff: Sundar Pichai's firm cuts job globally, moves role to India and Mexico, says report gcw

    Google layoff: Sundar Pichai's firm cuts job globally, moves role to India and Mexico, says report

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree gcw

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    IPL 2024: Mahesh Babu expresses admiration for Nitish Reddy's recent performances with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    AbRam Khan to Aarav Kumar: 5 richest star kids of Indian cinema RKK

    AbRam Khan to Aarav Kumar: 5 richest star kids of Indian cinema

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board vkp

    Karnataka High Court halts transfer of Chamrajpet vet hospital land to waqf board

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..' RKK

    'Laapataa Ladies': Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt applaud Kiran Rao's film say, 'Make more film..'

    Entertainment Dhanashree Verma HOT photos: 10 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stunned in brown osf

    Dhanashree Verma HOT photos: 10 times Yuzvendra Chahal's wife stunned in brown

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon