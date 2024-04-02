Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Parts of Rajasthan may see temperatures over 45 degrees; heatwaves may last for 8-10 days: IMD

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of an impending heatwave, particularly affecting Rajasthan and surrounding states. Temperatures are expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius in several districts. The IMD also issued a nationwide warning of extreme heat from April to June

    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

    Rajasthan has witnessed diverse weather patterns in 2024. While fog prevailed at the beginning of March, the transition into summer has come with a surge in temperatures across the region. Anticipated forecasts by the Indian Meteorological Department indicate an impending heatwave, particularly affecting Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The heatwave is expected to extend its impact to surrounding areas including Gujarat, East Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

    In Rajasthan, temperatures are projected to soar above 45 degrees Celsius in districts like Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Pali, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Churu, Banswara, Dungarpur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Karauli. However, a temporary respite from the heat is anticipated in the first week, with temperatures escalating in the subsequent weeks.

    The IMD had, on Monday, issued a warning of extreme heat across India from April to June, particularly impacting the central and western peninsular regions. In a press release, the IMD stated, "For the month of April 2024, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country." 

    Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Earth Sciences, emphasized the need for precautionary measures as the extreme weather coincides with the dates of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a press conference, he remarked, "It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance." 

    IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted that the majority of the nation can expect above-normal maximum temperatures between April and June. He further warned that this year's heatwaves may persist longer than usual, lasting for 8-10 days.

    Additionally, the month of April is predicted to witness the activation of one or two new western disturbances, potentially leading to significant rainfall in Rajasthan, surpassing 4 mm in certain regions.

    Encouraging news not only for Rajasthan but for the entire country is the promising forecast of a robust monsoon season. The strengthening of the monsoon can be attributed to below-normal temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, resulting from the cooling of the sea surface.

